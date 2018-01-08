PA Farm Show offers hundreds of different exhibits

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- The 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show offers a variety of different exhibits and vendors for guests to enjoy.

Monday is Ag Careers and Education Day at the Farm Show Complex. It offers a real life experience for people to learn about STEM careers.

The Farm Show also offers 'Calving Corner,' where guests can learn about the dairy industry and the importance of knowing where our food comes from. Over the weekend, 4 calves were born.

The Farm show is open 8 am-9 pm on Monday. For a complete schedule of events, click here.