Police investigate two-vehicle crash involving school bus in Penn Township, Lancaster County

PENN TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus Monday morning at the intersection of Graystone Road and Lancaster Road in Penn Township.

According to police, there were children on the bus at the time of the crash, but none were injured. Police say the accident occurred when the bus, which was traveling north on Lancaster Road, stopped to make a left turn. The driver of a car trailing the bus, later identified as Mary Bridy, 80, of Lititz, drove into the back of the bus while it was stopped, police say.

Bridy allegedly told police she was distracted by a billboard. She was transported to Lancaster General Hospital for treatment of pain, police say.