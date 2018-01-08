× Police investigating scam after victim lost $2,400 to man who contacted her on Instagram

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating a scam in which a victim lost $2,400 after contact initiated on Instagram.

On January 5 around 2:00 p.m., police met with a victim in reference to a scam.

The victim told police that they were contacted by a male on Instagram and advised that he had a way for the victim to make money, but needed to deposit money in the victim’s account first.

The victim gave the man her bank account information and he deposited two checks into the victim’s account.

Then, the victim sent the male $2,400 in cash.

It was later determined that the deposited checks were fraudulent, and the victim lost the $2,400.

Police are still investigating the incident.