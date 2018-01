× Police investigating theft of soda machine from exterior of Carlisle business

CARLISLE — North Middleton Township police are investigating a case of theft that occurred Saturday night at a business on the 800 block of Harrisburg Pike.

According to police, someone removed a secured Pepsi machine from the exterior of Serendipity Antiques sometime overnight.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at (717) 243-7910.