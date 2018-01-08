× Police seek man accused of stealing from customers’ wallets at Lancaster Giant store

LANCASTER TOWNSHIP — Manheim Township police are searching for an Allentown man accused of stealing currency out of customers’ wallets at a Giant store on the 1600 block of Lititz Pike in November.

According to police, George Ortiz, 57, stole a total of $225 from two wallets that had been left unattended in shopping carts inside the store. Police say they were able to identify him by using store surveillance footage.

A criminal complaint was filed against Ortiz, charging him with theft, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. But he remains at large at this time, police say.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Manheim Township police department (717) 569-6401, or use the anonymous tip line at (717) 569-2816.