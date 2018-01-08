President Trump calls his presidency ‘consensual,’ Twitter responds

US President Donald Trump has deleted a Tweet citing his “consensual presidency” after the typo was caught by the Twittersphere.

Trump initially misquoted conservative columnist Michael Goodwin with two tweets citing Goodwin as saying:

“‘His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that … there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of Clinton in the W.H., doubling down on Obama’s … failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election, and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching and necessary.’ Thank you Michael Goodwin! (Please read entire column) mgoodwin@nypost.com”

On his second attempt, the President replaced “consensual” with Goodwin’s actual adjective — “consequential” — and included the columnist’s reference to Trump’s “missteps.”

“‘His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of … Clinton in the WH, doubling down on Barack Obama’s failed policies, washes away any doubts that America made the right choice. This was truly a change election — and the changes Trump is bringing are far-reaching & necessary.’ Thank you Michael Goodwin!”

Goodwin appears to have retweeted Trump’s initial post, thanking the President on his Twitter feed above a box that Sunday night read, “This tweet is unavailable,’ before retweeting Trump’s replacement version.

Others on Twitter denied that they had “consented” to Trump’s leadership and a number included the hashtag #StableGenius when commenting on Trump’s typo — referring to the President’s series of weekend tweets proclaiming his sanity.

Citing his unlikely trajectory from businessman to reality television star to US president, Trump wrote: “I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that!”