× Quarryville man dies after crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Quarryville man is dead after a crash.

Brandon Kilby, 32, suffered fatal injuries as the result of the crash.

On January 5 at approximately 8:40 p.m., Kilby was driving east on Truce Road in Providence Township.

For unknown reasons, Kilby lost control of his vehicle and exited the north side of the westbound lane.

After exiting the roadway, Kilby’s vehicle hit a small mailbox and a tree with its passengers side, coming to a final rest.