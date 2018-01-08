× Raiders hire Jon Gruden as coach, give him 10-year contract

CALIFORNIA– Jon Gruden is returning to the NFL.

Gruden, 54, was hired to coach his former team, the Oakland Raiders, the team announced on Saturday.

Reportedly, Gruden signed a 10-year deal that even gives him a stake of ownership in the team.

Gruden had served as the analyst on Monday Night Football for ESPN since 2009.

His last season coaching came in 2008, when he was fired by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Gruden’s last stint with the Raiders ended oddly, as the coach was traded to the Buccaneers in 2002 for Tampa Bay’s 2002 and 2003 first-round draft picks, 2002 and 2004 second-round draft picks, and $8 million.

Reportedly, Gruden had never wanted to leave the team, but rebounded quickly as he led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl in his first year as coach.

In recent years, Gruden had a segment on ESPN called “Gruden’s QB Camp” in which he worked with young quarterbacks that were preparing for the NFL Draft and to play professionally.

It was there that Gruden worked with QB Derek Carr before he was taken by the Raiders in the 2014.

Gruden came away impressed with Carr, and will now have a chance to coach him with Oakland: