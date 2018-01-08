× School District of Lancaster believes alleged threat on McCaskey High School is a hoax

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A photo depicting guns and a reference to what is believed to be McCaskey High School is believed to be a hoax.

Lancaster City Police is aware of the threat and is working with the School District of Lancaster to take the proper precautions.

Kelly Burkholder, the coordinator of community relations for the school said, “We feel strongly this threat is a hoax. For security reasons, we can’t release specific details related to our precautions. However, we are working closely with Lancaster City Police.”