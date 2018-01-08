× Tuesday brightens, and high temperatures make a run at 40 degrees!

FINALLY WARMING

Wintry mix ends by late afternoon leaving some slippery roads for the evening. Temperatures hold steady in the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. The area continues to dry out, as high pressure builds in

for Tuesday. Expect brighter skies, and a milder feel, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Clear skies and calm conditions allow temperatures to drop like a rock by Wednesday morning.

Lows are around 20 degrees. Sunshine diminishes with clouds increasing, so afternoon temperatures halt in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. An isolated evening shower can’t be ruled out but most of the area is dry. Thursday is milder near 50. A few showers through the day are possible, however, most of the day is dry. Don’t put away the umbrella just yet, while it stays mild, the rain threat continues for Friday. Readings are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Models begin significantly disagreeing on temperatures, and timing of the next system Friday into Saturday. A potent front comes through Saturday bringing an end to the mild stretch.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Rain showers continue into early Saturday. Depending on how quickly the cold air wraps in, there could even be a mix depending on which model is right. Highs for the day may take place early in the middle 40s then fall through the day. Bundle up for evening plans, temperatures fall fast into the 20s. Cold sunshine and dry conditions expected Sunday. Afternoon readings are near 30 degrees. Monday lows are in the teens, and despite full sunshine, it’s cold in the upper 20s.

Have a good day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist