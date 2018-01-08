× Two Highspire residents facing drug charges after police search home

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Two Highspire residents are facing drug charges after police executed a search warrant on a home.

John Hall, 67, is facing possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana charges.

Jodi Martin, 33, is facing possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.

On January 5, police executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Poplar Street for reported drug activity.

During the search of the home, police seized cocaine and marijuana.

Now, the duo are facing charges.