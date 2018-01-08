Wintery mix puts a freeze on Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, P.A. --- Freezing rain during the early afternoon prompted early school releases and a slick commute.

The School District of Lancaster tweeted a little before 9 a.m. Monday with plans to have early releases at schools between 11 a.m. and noon.

Officials with the Lancaster City Police Department ask drivers to stay indoors and off the roads, if possible.

If you do have to go on the roads, they ask you to drive slowly to give enough time to brake in case of sliding.

In light of that, they ask drivers to give enough space between them and the vehicle in front of them to avoid sliding into an accident.

They warn that black ice can cause sliding to any vehicles, whether you have front-wheel drive or four-wheel drive.

Also, officials say take as many main routes, as possible, as opposed to off-routes.

They say the main routes will have more maintenance done, making the commute easier.