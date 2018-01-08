Wintry mix makes a mess for Monday; icy spots likely

WINTRY MIX MONDAY: The morning is dry to start, but a wintry mix is in store as the next system approaches. There’s plenty of clouds to start Monday, and most of the morning commute is fine. Temperatures are frigid, beginning in the teens for most, and slowly rising through the morning. By around 9 A.M., a wintry mix of snow and ice begins out west and spreads east by noon. South of the turnpike sees more sleet and freezing rain mixing in than locations to the north. It wraps up from west to east during the afternoon, coming to an end by about 5 P.M. There could be residual icy areas for the evening commute, so be cautious even though the precipitation should be gone. Snow and sleet accumulations are less than an inch, and a glaze of freezing rain is possible for many. Temperatures are slow to crawl through the 20s during the afternoon. By late evening, most are in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The overnight period is quiet and not as cold as previous nights. Expect overnight temperatures in the middle to upper 20s. Tuesday is a much drier day under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to moderate too. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

EVEN MILDER, SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures continue to increase for the middle to the end of the week, but there will also be shower chances. The shower chances are small to start for the middle of the week, and then increase by the end of the week. Wednesday is mainly dry under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two later during the day cannot be ruled out. It is much milder, with temperatures near 40 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb into the 40s to near 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Some moisture could creep in and bring a few afternoon showers. The next system arrives by Friday, and it brings the chance for rain. It still very mild, with readings back into the 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers could linger into Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. After the damp start, conditions turn around for the afternoon, and it’s a bit breezy. Expect temperatures in the 40s. Cold air rushes in behind the system, so it back to cold temperatures by Sunday. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Wind chills values are in the 20s.

Have a great Monday!