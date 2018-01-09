× Adams County SPCA: 4 potbelly pigs, 10 ducks still available from Dec. animal seizure

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — On December 8, 133 animals were seized from an Adams County residence.

Officials said the animals included donkeys, pigs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, geese and other birds.

Now, only 14 animals are left — four potbelly pigs and 10 ducks, according to the Adams County SPCA.

If you are interested in adopting a pig or ducks please fill out an application here.

