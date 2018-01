× Alabama player proposes to girlfriend after winning National Championship

GEORGIA– After winning the National Championship, Alabama offensive lineman Bradley Bozeman had one more title to reach: fiancé.

After claiming the title, Bozeman met up with girlfriend Nikki Hegstetter and proposed:

First a national title. Then an engagement. One helluva night for Alabama's Bradley Bozeman. pic.twitter.com/HcJoD5n4zr — ESPN (@espn) January 9, 2018

Bozeman, a senior, capped off his college career by winning the National Championship and gaining a life partner in only a matter of minutes.