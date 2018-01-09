Antibiotics aren’t always going to help against illness

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa.-- Antibiotics can be a great weapon against serious and common illnesses, such as strep throat.

Many think they can help you kick the cold or flu.

Unfortunately, they may not help you against many of those viruses going around this time of year.

