Carlisle man facing charges for exposing himself via Snapchat to a minor

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Carlisle man is facing charges after allegedly sending a minor a picture of his genitals through Snapchat.

Damien Hershey, 20, is facing corruption of minors charges for the incident.

Hershey allegedly exposed himself and sent pictures of his genitals via the picture-taking and sending app, Snapchat, to a 14-year-old.

Now, he is facing charges.