Farm Show Fun

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Who doesn't love the food court at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.

It's the 102nd year and featuring some of Central Pa's favorite food; from mushrooms made multiple different ways.

Burger made with mushrooms, called the "Blenditarian," salad, soup and a burger topped with a portabella.

Lastly, deep fried mushrooms, which are celebrating the 40th year at the Farm Show.

You can also grab a famous Farm Show milkshake, that comes in three different varieties, chocolate, vanilla or a mix.

This year, the PA Dairyman's Association is partnering up with surrounding communities to "Fill a Glass with Hope."

Donate a dollar and it will help fill eight servings of milk to those in need.