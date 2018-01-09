FOX43 Capitol Beat: Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack

Lieutenant Governor Mike Stack stopped by the FOX43 studios to join FOX43 Morning News anchor Matt Maisel on the Capitol Beat.

Stack, a Philadelphia Democrat, is seeking re-election as the state’s second-in-command to Governor Tom Wolf. However, in April 2017, Stack found himself facing controversy after reports he and his wife had verbally mistreated state employees who worked for the couple. Governor Wolf, at the time, directed the Inspector General to investigate the Stacks for possible abuse. The governor then stripped the Lieutenant Governor of his State Police detail and scaled back staffing at their Lebanon County residence.

At the time, Stack apologized for letting anger and frustration get the best of him, calling it “a Stack moment,” and adding he lets it happen from time to time. His wife, Tonya, has since entered a rehab facility to undergo mental health treatments.

Stack currently faces five challengers in his attempt to win a second term as lieutenant governor, which is elected separate of governor in Pennsylvania. Iraq War veteran Aryanna Berringer, Chester County Commissioner Kathi Cozzone, State Representative Madeleine Dean, and Braddock Mayor John Fetterman have all announced their candidacies.