Johnny Manziel reportedly negotiating CFL contract

KANSAS CITY, MO - DECEMBER 27: Johnny Manziel of the Cleveland Browns of the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half on December 27, 2015 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images)

CANADA– Former Cleveland Browns’ QB Johnny Manziel is reportedly negotiating a contract to return to the football field.

However, it won’t be an NFL field he returns to.

According to ESPN, Manziel, 25, is negotiating with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League to be the team’s next quarterback.

The team has owned Manziel’s CFL rights for several years, and recently activated a 10-day negotiation window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights.

That window has reportedly closed and the team made Manziel an offer, although it could be the minimum offer, which would be a two-year deal with a first-year salary of $54,000 Canadian — or about $43,500 in U.S. currency.

Manziel has not played football at any level since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.

