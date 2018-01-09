× Johnny Manziel reportedly negotiating CFL contract

CANADA– Former Cleveland Browns’ QB Johnny Manziel is reportedly negotiating a contract to return to the football field.

However, it won’t be an NFL field he returns to.

According to ESPN, Manziel, 25, is negotiating with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League to be the team’s next quarterback.

The team has owned Manziel’s CFL rights for several years, and recently activated a 10-day negotiation window during which the Tiger-Cats must offer him a contract or lose his negotiation list rights.

That window has reportedly closed and the team made Manziel an offer, although it could be the minimum offer, which would be a two-year deal with a first-year salary of $54,000 Canadian — or about $43,500 in U.S. currency.

Manziel has not played football at any level since being released by the Cleveland Browns in March 2016.