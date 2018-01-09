Lancaster County native Matt Nagy introduced as head coach of Chicago Bears
CHICAGO — Lancaster County native Matt Nagy was introduced as head coach of the Chicago Bears on Tuesday afternoon.
Nagy, who most recently served as the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive coordinator, had a lot to say and many people to thank, including those in his hometown of Manheim.
“We all have our roots and I want to thank everyone back home in the small town of Manheim, Pennsylvania and then Lancaster County for always supporting me,” he said. “Go Barons.”
The Manheim Central graduate continued — telling a story that was, in his words, “too special to not tell.”
“When I showed up for my interview with Mr. McCaskey [chairman of the Bears], he approaches me coming out of the car and he says ‘I know you are from Lancaster’ and asks me if I knew about McCaskey High which is in our division in high school. He said ‘my great grandfather started that school.’ My heart told me — I didn’t say it to him — this is meant to be.”
Watch Nagy’s full press conference below: