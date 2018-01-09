× Manchester man charged with raping child last summer

NORTH CODORUS TWP., York County — A 30-year-old man faces charges after he allegedly raped a child last summer.

William Agosto-Torres, of Manchester, is charged with rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault with a person less than 13 years old and corruption of minors, court documents show.

The victim reported that Agosto-Torres sexually assaulted her on June 30 while they were at a residence in North Codorus Township. She told police that the two were “cuddling” in a bedroom and he touched her private parts, charging documents say. The victim, who was 10 years old at the time, added that she was forced to touch his genitals. According to charging documents, Agosto-Torres then raped her.

In the past, the defendant kissed the child and put his tongue in her mouth, charging documents state.

As of Monday evening, Agosto-Torres was not in custody, the York Daily Record reports.