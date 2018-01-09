Olivia’s cooks up Sage Rosemary & Mushroom Trofie w Basil & Arugula Pesto & Roasted Chicken

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.
For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/
Sage Rosemary & Mushroom Trofie w Basil & Arugula Pesto & Roasted Chicken
Trofie – derived from the Greek word stro-fi which means twisted – is a skinny twisted pasta from Northern Italy!
Trofie pasta
Fresh rosemary
Fresh sage
Wild mushrooms
Diced Smokey Bacon
Diced smoked provolone cheese
Shredded Gruyere cheese
Grated Romano cheese
Cream
Peas
Basil & Arugula Pesto
4 Garlic Cloves
2 cups fresh basil
1 cup fresh arugula
1 cup grated Romano cheese
1 tsp sea salt
Pinch cracked black pepper
1 cup E.V.O.O
1/2 cup Italian pine nuts
Place the Trofie beside the oven roasted chicken & garnish w the Basil Arugula Pesto. Enjoy!
Cocktails
Happy hibiscus punch
Sorel liqueur
Vodka
Guava nectar
Pineapple juice
Orange juice
Mango nectar
Fresh sliced kiwi
Dried hibiscus flowers for garnish
Shake all ingredients w ice. Garnish w kiwi slices and a sprinkle of dried hibiscus flowers. Enjoy!
Rosy Posey
Hendricks gin
Kümmel
Club soda
Rose water lemonade
Rosemary & blood orange for garnish
Fill glass w ice, add Hendricks, kümmel, and rose water lemonade. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w a rosemary spring and a blood orange slice.
Enjoy!