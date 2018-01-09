Olivia’s cooks up Sage Rosemary & Mushroom Trofie w Basil & Arugula Pesto & Roasted Chicken

YORK TOWNSHIP, PA — Harry and Adrienne Tassou from Olivia’s Authentic Mediterranean Cuisine in Gettysburg stopped by the Fox43 Kitchen on Tuesday.

For more information: https://www.oliviasgettysburg.com/

Sage Rosemary & Mushroom Trofie w Basil & Arugula Pesto & Roasted Chicken

Trofie – derived from the Greek word stro-fi which means twisted – is a skinny twisted pasta from Northern Italy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Trofie pasta

Fresh rosemary

Fresh sage

Wild mushrooms

Diced Smokey Bacon

Diced smoked provolone cheese

Shredded Gruyere cheese

Grated Romano cheese

Cream

Peas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Basil & Arugula Pesto

4 Garlic Cloves

2 cups fresh basil

1 cup fresh arugula

1 cup grated Romano cheese

1 tsp sea salt

Pinch cracked black pepper

1 cup E.V.O.O

1/2 cup Italian pine nuts

Place the Trofie beside the oven roasted chicken & garnish w the Basil Arugula Pesto. Enjoy!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cocktails

Happy hibiscus punch

Sorel liqueur

Vodka

Guava nectar

Pineapple juice

Orange juice

Mango nectar

Fresh sliced kiwi

Dried hibiscus flowers for garnish

Shake all ingredients w ice. Garnish w kiwi slices and a sprinkle of dried hibiscus flowers. Enjoy!

Rosy Posey

Hendricks gin

Kümmel

Club soda

Rose water lemonade

Rosemary & blood orange for garnish

Fill glass w ice, add Hendricks, kümmel, and rose water lemonade. Shake. Top w club soda. Garnish w a rosemary spring and a blood orange slice.

Enjoy!