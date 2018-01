× Penn State student found dead in dorm room

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A Penn State student was found dead in his dorm room earlier this week.

According to The Daily Collegian, 19-year-old sophomore William Denton was found Monday night after his family notified police about his welfare after not hearing from him.

Denton was an undergraduate student studying health policy and administration, the student-run newspaper states.

The cause of death is unknown at this time.