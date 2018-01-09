× Police investigate inmate’s death at prison in Somerset County

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) at Somerset.

According to Melissa Hainsworth, the prison’s acting superintendent, 25-year-old Joshua Perry, of Hanover, was found unconscious in his cell while corrections officers were making rounds around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Facility medical staff were called to the scene and two registered nurses confirmed the inmate’s death.

Perry was serving a five-year, six-month to 11-year sentence for aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and endangering welfare of children, out of York County, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections release states.

He was committed to the Department of Corrections in November 2015 and had been housed at SCI Somerset since March 2016.