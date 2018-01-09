× Ravens stay in-house, promote Don Martindale to DC

BALTIMORE — Ravens head coach John Harbaugh announced Tuesday that linebackers coach Don “Wink” Martindale will be the organization’s next defensive coordinator.

Martindale’s promotion comes days after Dean Pees retired from the National Football League.

The 54-year-old is entering his seventh season with Baltimore. He served as the linebackers coach for the past two seasons and coached the inside linebackers the other four years.

“‘Wink’ has earned the promotion to defensive coordinator,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “His aggressive mentality will serve to take our defense to new levels. He is obviously respected by players, many of whom have already benefited from his direct coaching at the linebacker position. He knows the ins and outs of what we have been about on defense and has been an important contributor to our success on that side of the ball. This is an exciting day for Wink and his family, and also one for the Ravens.”

Prior to Baltimore, Martindale, who was 13 NFL seasons under his belt, made stops in Oakland and Denver.