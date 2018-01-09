× Reports: Steve Bannon to step down at Breitbart

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving Breitbart News, the far-right website he worked for before and after his stint as President Donald Trump’s top adviser, according to the New York Times and numerous other media outlets.

The move comes after Bannon feuded with the president last week.

BREAKING: BANNON STEPPING DOWN FROM BREITBART NEWS. Story to follow. — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) January 9, 2018

EXCLUSIVE: Steve Bannon is out at Breitbart.

https://t.co/ApGCcNh8R5 — Jeremy W. Peters (@jwpetersNYT) January 9, 2018

According to New York Times reporter Jeremy W. Peters, Bannon’s departure “was forced by a onetime financial patron, Rebekah Mercer. Bannon was unable to quell the furor over remarks attributed to him in a new book in which he questions President Trump’s mental fitness and disparages his elder son, Donald Trump Jr.”

Breitbart.com confirmed the news Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, CEO Larry Solov said Bannon “is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish.”

In the same statement, Bannon said, “I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform.”