Shippensburg woman facing charges after dog found outside in below freezing weather

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– A Shippensburg woman is facing neglect of animal charges after allegedly having a dog tethered outside in below freezing weather.

Dianna Hippensteel, 64, is facing neglect of animal charges for the incident.

On January 8 around 1:05 p.m., police cited Hippensteel after it was found that a dog in her car was tethered outside in weather below 32 degrees.

In June 2017, Gov. Tom Wolf signed animal cruelty protections into law that states that a dog cannot be tethered for longer than 30 minutes in temperatures above 90 or below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.