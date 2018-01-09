× Sporting events to bring thousands of visitors to York

The MLK Kickoff Classic Volleyball Tournament and Tyrant Duals wrestling event both return

YORK, PA – York County will welcome thousands of youth athletes this January when the Martin Luther King Kickoff Classic Volleyball Tournament and the Tyrant Duals wrestling tournament both return for another year.

The two sporting events will bring a combined 7,400 visitors and more than $5 million in economic benefits to York County, kick-starting another exciting year for sports tourism.

“Hosting youth sports offers the greatest return on investment, considering the compounding economic potential for our community,” said Laura Gurreri, Sales Director for the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau. “Youth athletes have the greatest opportunities to return as visitors, students and residents, ensuring York County’s vitality for years to come.”

The action starts this weekend when hundreds of teams from around the East Coast and Midwest compete in the Martin Luther King Classic on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. More than 5,500 total visitors are expected.

Venues are spread across Lancaster County and York County, which has now served as one of the host locations for the past five years. Locally, the tournament will use the York Expo Center’s Utz Arena and Memorial Hall, as well as the Heritage Hills Athletic Club. For more information about the event, please visit http://www.str8dnsports.com.

The strong start to 2018 will continue January 20-21, when the Tyrant Duals return to York County for the third straight year. Elementary and middle school teams from around the Mid-Atlantic region will participate in the event, held at the York Expo Center. Almost 1,900 total visitors are expected for the wrestling event.

For more information about the Tyrant Duals, please visit http://www.tyrantwrestling.com.

The York County Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Sport York program is designed to recruit events and generate additional economic impact in York County. Sport York positions York County as Pennsylvania’s Premier Sports Destination, highlighting the area’s dynamic facilities and central location on the East Coast. For further information about Sport York, visit http://www.yorkpa.org/sports.

