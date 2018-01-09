Tuesday turns milder with a return to some sunshine!

DRIER & MILDER: The morning is much quieter to start, a sign of what’s anticipated the rest of Tuesday. There could be some icy areas to start, particularly on secondary roads. Temperatures begin in the teens and 20s for most under mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine breaks out during the afternoon. It’s enough for partly cloudy skies. Temperatures continue to moderate too. Expect afternoon high temperatures in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. There’s a bit of a breeze, so at times wind chills could feel like the upper 20s to lower 30s. Skies remain partly cloudy into the night. It’s another chilly one, with readings in the 20s once again.

EVEN MILDER, SHOWER CHANCES: Temperatures continue to increase for the middle to the end of the week, but there will also be shower chances. The shower chances are small to start for the middle of the week, and then increase by the end of the week. Wednesday is mainly dry under partly sunny skies. An isolated shower or two later during the day cannot be ruled out, but most likely stay dry. It is still much milder, with temperatures near 40 degrees. Temperatures continue to climb into the 40s to near 50 degrees by Thursday afternoon. Some moisture could creep in and bring a few afternoon showers. The next system arrives by Friday, and it brings a better chance for rain. It still very mild, with readings back into the 50s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Showers could linger into Saturday morning, but the afternoon looks drier. After the damp start, conditions turn around for the afternoon, and it’s a bit breezy. Expect temperatures in the 40s. Cold air rushes in behind the system, so it’s back to cold temperatures by Sunday. It’s a bit breezy, with temperatures in the middle 20s to near 30 degrees. Wind chills values are in the 20s. Monday brings more cold and quiet conditions. Clouds build during the afternoon ahead of the next system. Temperatures remain cold, reaching the middle to upper 20s.

Have a great Tuesday!