Warming with shower chances ending the week

INCREASING CLOUDS: We’ll start the day out in the upper teens and low-20s. Wednesday highs climb into the low-40s, but increasing cloud cover throughout the afternoon will limit our climb. Southeasterly winds will be light but bring in moisture ahead of our next rainmaker.

LATE THURSDAY SHOWERS: Temperatures jump into the low-50s for Thursday under mostly cloudy skies for most of the day. Southerly winds bring the warmer temperatures, but the added moisture add an evening rain chance. Most of the day remains dry.

RAIN HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: Showers start late Thursday and continue off-and-on throughout Friday and into Saturday morning. These showers will have occasionally heavy rain and will come in multiple waves throughout Friday. They’ll end by the late morning of Saturday. Highs on Friday make it into the mid-50s. Temperatures are warmest in the morning on Saturday after the rainmaking cold front passes and will fall throughout the rest of the day. Colder air keeps high temperatures in the upper-20s and low-30s for Sunday.

-Meteorologist Bradon Long