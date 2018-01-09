× York County Sheriff’s Office warns public of scam involving department’s name

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of a scam involving the department’s name.

The warning, posted on their Facebook page, reads:

It has come to our attention that there have been phone solicitations or communications using the name of the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller identifies himself as Mark Davis, either as a Deputy Sheriff or Process Server with the York County Sheriff’s Office and request the payment of fees, debts, or monies to satisfy warrants or civil process paperwork. The actor perpetrating this fraud uses the threat of arrest if fees are not paid. He has even went as far as meeting with the individuals he calls at the steps of the local courthouse with payment for these fee’s.