HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. -- With the warmer weather this week, farm show officials say they are seeing large crowds at the 102nd Pennsylvania Farm Show.

On Wednesday, there are several different activities planned for the entire family to enjoy including the Culinary Connection demonstration. Guests can also enjoy a variety of food in the food court, visit thousands of animals, and learn at hundreds of different exhibits.

