Baron to Bear: Former coaches celebrate Nagy’s new NFL gig

MANHEIM, P.A. --- A former Central Baron quarterback takes the helm of the NFL's founding franchise.

Matt Nagy was introduced Tuesday as the new head coach of the Chicago Bears.

In his introductory press conference, Nagy gave a shout-out to his "roots."

"I want to thank everyone back home in the small town of Manheim, Pennsylvania in Lancaster County for always supporting me. Go Barons," said Nagy.

Nagy takes over a Bears team that went 5-11 in 2017.

He replaces former head coach John Fox, who coaches the Bears since 2015.

Nagy spent the last five years with the Kansas City Chiefs, spending the last season as offensive coordinator.

His professional coaching journey started closer to home as a coaching intern with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Manheim Central head coach Mike Williams said his fans back home have followed him every step of the way.

"If he came to town tomorrow, we'd probably have a ticker tape parade for him, that's how excited everybody is," said Williams.

Williams said he remembers Nagy as a fiery, determined competitor under center.

He said he believes Nagy's passionate style will do well for the Bears.

"He learned a lot of X's and O's from Andy Reid and the staff that he has, I don't have any worries about that. But I think his asset will be his ability to deal with players because he's got that charisma and he's got all that experience in all the leagues he's played in, dealing with different types of personalities," said Williams.

Current Manheim Central head coach Dave Hahn started coaching in Nagy's senior season with the Barons.

He said a few of his players' eyes grew wide while watching Nagy's press conference.

"It gives us a chance to tell the kids if you work hard enough, there are opportunities out there for you. If you're determined, you have that work ethic, that big things can happen," said Hahn.

Hahn said he feels the player he remembers will fit right in to the biggest coaching stage in pro football.

"When times were tough, Matt was the guy that stepped up, took control and did his job," said Hahn.