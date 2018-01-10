× Boil-water advisory put in place for Waynesboro area

WAYNESBORO — The Waynesboro Borough Water Authority has issued a boil-water advisory in the area of Boil Rinehart Drive and Country Club Road from Gehr Road to Scott Drive, according to a post on the Waynesboro Borough Facebook page.

The advisory was issued because a water main break resulted in the loss of water pressure in the borough’s water distribution system, the post said. The pressure loss could result in a temporary contamination of the water distribution system. The bacteria could cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, the Facebook post says.

Residents in the affected area are advised not to drink their water without boiling it first. They are advised to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The Water Authority is working to repair the break and disinfect the pipes, the post said. The problem should be fixed by Thursday, according to the post.