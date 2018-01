× Carlisle man arrested for criminal trespass after entering home without permission

CARLISLE — A 59-year-old Carlisle man was charged with one count of criminal trespass after entering a residence on the 200 block of South College Street without permission Monday morning, according to Carlisle police.

Police say Scott Shover was found inside a room by the residence’s owner, who confronted him, police say.

Shover was taken to Cumberland County Prison.