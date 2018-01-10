× Court challenge against York Mayor Michael Helfrich withdrawn

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The six people who filed a court challenge against York Mayor Michael Helfrich taking office have withdrawn their complaint.

The original challenge had asked a judge to declare Helfrich ineligible to serve as Mayor due to past felony convictions, according to the York Dispatch.

However, the reason it has been withdrawn is unclear.

In 1991, Helfrich, pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy to commit possession with intent to distribute LSD and psilocybin mushrooms and possession of marijuana.

He was 21 at the time of his plea.

On January 2, 2018, Helfrich was sworn in as Mayor of York.