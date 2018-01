× Crews on the scene of overturned vehicle crash in Penn Township

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Crews are on the scene of a crash involving an overturned vehicle.

The crash occurred sometime before 4:20 a.m. in the 1500 block of Broadway Street in Penn Township.

Dispatch confirmed that a person was trapped inside the vehicle but is out now. It is unknown if any injuries were suffered or if that person went to the hospital.

The road will be closed for a few more hours.