Driver of one vehicle involved in two-car crash on Lancaster County covered bridge is cited

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — The driver of one of the vehicles involved in a two-vehicle crash on a covered bridge on N. Belmont Road last month has been cited for driving at an unsafe speed, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The accident occurred at 9:07 p.m. on Dec. 20, police say.

Andrzej Baruk, 65, of Lititz, was driving a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E30 north on N. Belmont Road when he approached a one-lane covered bridge. Police say he failed to yield to the second vehicle, a 2014 Honda CR-V driven by Clarence Levefe, 79, of Gap, that was traveling south. Baruk’s vehicle struck the bridge, then hit Levefe’s car head-on.

According to police, Baruk’s vehicle went airborne upon impact and overturned before striking the other vehicle. It came to rest on its roof, police say.

Baruk, his passenger, John W. Robinson, 81, of Paradise, and a passenger in the other vehicle, Cleta Levefe, 80, of Gap, suffered injuries of unknown severity, police say.