× Ephrata police issue statement addressing ‘concerning situation’ at Ephrata Area School District

EPHRATA, Lancaster County — Ephrata police say they have investigated a “concerning situation” involving an Ephrata Area School District student, and found “no actionable evidence of a direct threat, assault or other crime.”

According to police, investigators have been working with school district administration since the situation emerged last October.

“Officers, supervisors, and detectives from the department have worked diligently to sort fact from rumor and to ensure that any threat or potential threat to the safety of our citizens is uncovered and addressed,” the police department said in a statement released Wednesday.

Police did not identify the student or the nature of the “concerning situation,” but social media posts from concerned parents indicate it was a threat from a student.

In its statement, the Ephrata Police Department said its investigation did not uncover any evidence of a direct threat, but police will continue to monitor the situation.

“Rumor and innuendo are insufficient to bring criminal charges, regardless of the narrative that builds on social media,” the statement said. “We will continue to monitor the situation and evaluate new information in the same

manner — separating truth from rumor. Future charges or other official action may follow — but only under the light of sufficient evidence.”