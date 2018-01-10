× Fairview Township man accused of leading police on 100-mph chase on I-83

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, York County — A Fairview Township man wanted for robbery in Dauphin County led a police officer on a chase, reaching speeds of 100 mph, before eventually being arrested in Cumberland County, according to Fairview Township police.

Todd Alan Kriegsman fled after being approached by the Fairview Township police officer on Salem Road on Dec. 29, police say. He led the officer on a chase on Interstate 83, allegedly reaching a top speed of 101 mph.

Kriegsman was wanted for robbing a Swatara Township, Dauphin County convenience store at the time of the chase, police say.

According to police, Kriegsman, 41, of the 100 block of Meadowbrook Road, entered a Sheetz store on the 2600 block of Paxton St. at about 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 27. He allegedly asked to prepay for gasoline, but when the clerk opened the cash register, Kriegsman leaned over the counter, removed an undisclosed amount of cash, and fled in his truck, police say.

At about 12:45 a.m. on Dec. 29, police say, Kriegsman’s truck was spotted by a Fairview Township police officer on the 600 block of Salem Road. The officer recognized the vehicle and approached it with his gun drawn, according to the criminal complaint.

But the officer stopped when he thought Kriegsman was going to hit him with his truck, the criminal complaint states. As Kriegsman drove off, he avoided two tractor trailer drivers who attempted to block his path with their vehicles, police say.

As Kriegsman fled north on I-83, the officer pursued. But he broke off the chase when Kriegsman entered Cumberland County.

Kriegsman was arrested later that night in Harrisburg. He was charged with aggravated assault, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement, and driving with a suspended license.

He remains in Dauphin County Prison in lieu of $105,000 bail.