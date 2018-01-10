× Former Mechanicsburg man accused of raping Upper Allen Township woman in 2015

UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County — A former Mechanicsburg resident was arrested for the 2015 rape of an Upper Allen Township woman, police say.

William Spraglin was arrested Monday at the Dauphin County Work Release Center and transferred to Dauphin County Prison. He was arraigned in Cumberland County on Tuesday, and remains in prison on $500,000 bail, police say.

According to Upper Allen Township police, Spraglin entered a residence on the 1000 block of Lancaster Boulevard on Nov. 11, 2015, and raped the woman who lived there at the time. He was allegedly armed with a handgun, police say.

Police continued to investigate, using DNA and other methods to identify Spraglin as the suspect.