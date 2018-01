DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today’s Furry Friend is Danz the cat!

Danz joins us from Centerville Pet Rescue.

He is a senior cat that loves attention, playtime and catnip toys.

Danz is a special needs animal because of his arthritis but it doesn’t slow him down!

He gets along with dogs people and most other cats and is in need of a loving home.

Check Danz out in the clip above.