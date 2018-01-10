× Gas leak closes Woodmont Drive in York

YORK — Crews are working to repair a gas leak on Woodmont Drive, according to York Area United Fire & Rescue.

As a result, Woodmont Drive is closed between Harvest Drive and the southern intersection with Robin Hill Circle, the fire department says.

Vehicles are prohibited from driving between 2605 and 2685 Woodmont Drive, and between 120 and 400 Robin Hill Circle. The Central York School District has been notified, and has modified bus routes in the affected area.