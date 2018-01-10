Gov. Wolf to make announcement of new executive action in fight against heroin and opioid epidemic

​

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Today, Governor Wolf will make a major announcement of new executive action that will bolster Pennsylvania’s effort in the fight against the heroin and opioid epidemic.

Governor Wolf has made fighting the opioid crisis one of his top priorities, and his announcement tomorrow will build on his efforts to address this looming public health issue. Since taking office, the Governor has provided funding to implement 45 Centers of Excellence, launched a Prescription Drug Monitoring Program, and provided law enforcement, first responders, and schools with naloxone, reversing nearly 5,000 heroin and opioid overdoses. The Governor is committed to funding treatment for individuals struggling with substance abuse disorder as well as making sure those who sell drugs in our communities are held accountable.

You can watch it on the live stream above.