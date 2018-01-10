× Hanover police release image of suspect vehicle in fatal hit-and-run pedestrian accident

HANOVER — Hanover Borough Police have released additional information and an image of the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred early Sunday morning on the first block of N. Railroad Street.

According to police, the victim, Zachery Rodkey, 29, had fallen down on the roadway prior to being struck by a minivan or SUV that was traveling south on N. Railroad Street. The vehicle did not stop at the scene and was last seen heading south on N. Railroad Street, police say.

Police say there was a possible witness operating a sedan on the street just before the accident. The potential witness would have passed the suspect vehicle in the area of N. Railroad and E. Chestnut Streets.

Police are asking anyone who may have information about the pictured vehicle, or who may have been operating a vehicle on N. Railroad Street near the time of the accident, to contact the Hanover Borough Police Department at 717-637-5575.