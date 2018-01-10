× Investigation leads to arrests, recovery of drugs and paraphernalia

LACASTER COUNTY, P.a. — After investigating a home on the 500 Block of South Lime Street for several weeks, a warrant search was conducted On January 5th, around 6 a.m.

Members of the Selective Enforcement Unit, Lancaster County SERT, and Patrol Division searched the residence and found approximately $570 in US Currency, a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun- reported as stolen in York County, packaging materials, drug paraphernalia, digital scales, 4 rifle magazines, a Glock handgun magazine, assorted ammunition, a bundle of Heroin, 70 grams of an as of yet unidentified substance and a stolen electric bicycle.

Josue Rivera, 29, and Jason Robles, 24 were both arrested and are currently being held at LCP. Robles is charges with Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Use of a Communication Facility.

Summons are also being sent to Victoria Ortiz, 34, and Luis Delgado-Vega, 40, both are charged with Possession of Marijuana and Posession of Drug Paraphernalia.