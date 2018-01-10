× Lancaster County woman charged with filling fake prescription for Oxycodone

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Lancaster County — A 23-year-old New Holland woman is facing charges of forgery and possession of a controlled substance after police say she attempted to fill a forged prescription for Oxycodone at a Manheim Township pharmacy.

According to Manheim Township police, Hannah Glenn Rogers Sigda attempted to have the fake prescription filled at a Walgreen’s store on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike at 4:42 p.m. on Jan. 4.

During a search at the time of her arrest, police say, officers discovered three prescriptions for controlled substances in their containers, all of which were prescribed to other people.