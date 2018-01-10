× Lancaster man charged with child endangerment after his 8-year-old son is found walking alone on road

LANCASTER — A 37-year-old Lancaster man was charged with endangering the welfare of a child after his 8-year-old son was found walking along a road at night by a passing motorist last Thursday, according to Manheim Township police.

Jared M. McCoy, of the 300 block of Perry Avenue, was charged after police filed a criminal complaint. According to police, the child was found walking alone in the rain at 7:54 p.m. Police determined that the child left his home after becoming fearful for his safety, because McCoy had allegedly consumed so much alcohol that he was passed out.