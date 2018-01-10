× Maryland teen found dead with bottle of vodka, two fake PA ID’s in his pocket

MARYLAND– A Maryland teen was found dead in a stream from alcohol poisoning and hypothermia and had two fake Pennsylvania Driver’s Licenses, according to police.

Navid Sepehri, 17, was found by his father in a freezing cold ravine between a row of houses in Bethesda last month, according to the Washington Post.

Authorities said that he had a bottle of vodka and the fake ID’s in his pocket. Both ID’s indicated he was old enough to buy alcohol.

The medical examiner determined that he had died from both alcohol poisoning and hypothermia.

Investigators say that two Montgomery County police officers had interacted with Sepehri at a party before his body was found.

They are now looking at the officer’s body cameras in a search for more information.